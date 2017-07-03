Ravi Shastri formally applies for post of Team India head coach

New Delhi: Former India captain Ravi Shastri has reportedly applied for the post of head coach of Team India as the BCCI and Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) get ready to select the next coach for the team ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

Before Shastri had applied, Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody were the front-runners for the top job.

The CAC - Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman - will be interviewing the candidates on July 10.

The Indian Express confirmed that Ravi Shastri, who was India’s team director from 2014 to 2016, has decided to apply for the high-profile job.

“Yes, I have decided to apply for the job,” Shastri had told The Indian Express.

During his tenure, Shastri led the Men in Blue to the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup and 2016 T20I World Cup.

He had applied for the job in 2016 as well but did not make the cut as Anil Kumble was chosen over him.

Recently, India opener Shikhar Dhawan spoke about Ravi Shastri’s personality and said that there is an 'aura' about him which was different from Anil Kumble.

“Yes, of course, everybody has a different character. Now if you consider Dhoni bhai and Virat, they are absolutely two different characters. Both play well and have helped India win a match on quite a few occasions. So, everyone comes with their own character. Ravi (Shastri) bhai has a different aura than that of Anil bhai and so everyone has their own individuality," Dhawan had said.