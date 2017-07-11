Ravi Shastri pips Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody to become Indian cricket coach – Exactly what the doctor ordered!

New Delhi: The coach selection process might have not gone 'like a tracer bullet', but as expected, veteran Mumbai cricketer Ravi Shastri bagged the high-profile job in Indian cricket by replacing Anil Kumble as the head coach.

Shastri, who was snubbed at the last moment last year when Kumble was handed over the job, was the clear favourite to take over ever since the legendary leggie announced his decision to step down citing 'reservations' which Virat Kohli and his men had with his style at the coaching.

While the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) bowled a googly before its fans by announcing their decision to hold back to the new coach's name, the decision also raised questions whether Shastri would once again be ignored for the job with another former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, emerging as one of the front-runners.

But keeping his experience into count, as well as his proximity with the Indian team, especially Kohli, it was an open secret that Shastri would be given the job once again.

"We respect his (Virat's) decision. At the end of the day it is his team, he is going to lead the team. He (Virat) will be consulted and no, he will not be the main person and he doesn't want to be the main person," Ganguly told reporters on Friday on the sidelines of a promotional event for Mumbai-based entertainment company.

Shastri had initially not applied for the post but when the BCCI extended the deadline for acceptance of applications till July 9, the former skipper jumped into the fray and suddenly became the hot favourite.

A very popular TV commentator, Shastri did a brilliant job as the Team Director of the Indian team from 2014-2016. (Report of Team India's performance under Ravi Shastri)

Ravi Shastri's fallout with Sourav Ganguly in 2016:

While Shastri was all set to get a contract extension last year, Kumble was handed over the job after the latter bowled over the three-member CAC panel with a detailed presentation during the interview process. While Shastri's exclusion remained a mystery, it was later reported that him appearing for the interview via Skype could have gone against him.

After the shocking result, Shastri had then alleged that Ganguly wasn't present when he was being interviewed via Skype. Ganguly had responded that had Shastri been serious, he would have appeared in person for the interview.

Challenge ahead for Ravi Shastri:

​Despite Indian team complaining of Kumble's 'intimidating' coaching style, one cannot rule out the fact that Indian team had a successful run with Jumbo at the helm of affairs as well. Considering all that has happened ever since reports of a rift between Kohli and Kumble made headlines, it would not only be a challenge for Shastri to regroup the squad, but also ensure that the team delivers an even better job now that they have a coach they are known to be familiar with.