Ravi Shastri throws weight behind bowling coach Bharat Arun, says his coaching record speaks for itself

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Indian team coach, Ravi Shastri, on Wednesday threw his weight behind the new bowling coach of the Indian team, Bharat Arun, who was named as a part of the new support staff by BCCI on Tuesday.

In a conference ahead of India's tour to Sri Lanka, Shastri reminded how Arun had played a key role as a coach in his career.

"There is track record there. Fifteen years of his life has been coaching. He has been with A teams, u-19 teams, junior World Cup teams. He knows the boys better than I do," the 55-year-old said.

The Mumbai veteran also reminded of Arun's key role behind the success of Indian bowlers in 2015 World Cup, where they made it to the semi-finals.

"In the 2015 World Cup, our bowlers took 77 out of 80 wickets. If he was a big name, you would have put him on the top of the tree. I don't need to elaborate too much on what he is good at. It is there for everyone to see," added Shastri.

Not to forget, Arun was the bowling coach of Indian team during Ravi Shastri's tenure as Team Director from 2014-16.

Arun's appointment comes days after BCCI announced Zaheer Khan's name as the bowling consultant of the Indian team.

If a report in PTI is to be believed, Shastri now wants Sachin Tendulkar as the batting consultant for overseas tours.

India's next assignment is the tour to Sri Lanka, where they will play three Tests, five ODIs and one T20 international.

The series will kick off with the first Test which begins on July 26.