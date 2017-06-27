Ravi Shastri to apply for Team India head coach job as BCCI extends application deadline

New Delhi: With the cricketing universe still hungover about the controversial circumstances that led to the sudden resignation of Anil Kumble as India's head coach, reports claim that former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri is all set to send his application to BCCI to apply for the vacant post.

Ravi Shastri, who had served as the Team Director for almost a span of two years, had a more-or-less successful run with the Men in Blue. During his span with the squad, India manged to reach the semi-final stage of the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20. Not only so, India also attained No. 1 Test ranking, although for a mere eight weeks. It was also during his time, that India defeated the Aussies in a limited-overs bilateral series for the first time. Regardless of all, Shastri had expressed disappointment as Anil Kumble was announced as the Head Coach, back in June 2016.

It was only today that the 55-year-old revealed his intention of mentoring the Men in Blue. In a telephonic conversation with New Indian Express from London , Shastri said, "Yes, I have decided to apply for the job."

However, the former all-rounder dismissed rumours circulating that he would only apply for the job , if assured of it. "That’s all bull crap" – was what his reply was.

For quite some time now, it has been reported that Virat Kohli has backed Ravi Shastri to replace Anil Kumble for the post of Head Coach. In a report in Times of India, it had been said that the skipper had met BCCI's Advisory Committee members Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman to put forth Shastri name on the list of candidates.

BCCI's CAC has now extended application deadline to be July 9, after Kumble's sudden resignation. The candidate list thus stands as – Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput and Richard Pybus. The final announcement is slated to be made prior to India's tour of Sri Lanka, in late July.