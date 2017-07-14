Ravi Shastri to speak to Virat Kohli about MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh’s Team India future

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, speaking for the first time after replacing Anil Kumble, made it clear that it was too early to speak about MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh’s careers and he would first look at the challenges that are staring at the team at present.

The veteran Mumbai cricketer said that he will take a call on the senior pair's participation in 2019 World Cup after discussing it with skipper Virat Kohli.

"2019 is a long way to go. They're two champion cricketers. We will deal with them when time comes. Will spend time with captain and take things forward. I've not spoken to him (Virat Kohli). I will speak to him. I don't carry baggage, what happened in the past is not my problem. I will start afresh. Whatever I discuss with Virat will stay between him and me," he told India Today.

Both Dhoni and Yuvraj are in their mid thirties and have played a crucial role in India's limited-overs cricket, ever since Kohli took over as the captain in January 2016 but their recent forms have been a matter of concern.

However, Kohli has extended his predecessor Dhoni unflinching support amid growing chorus of calls for the latter's retirement from international cricket.

"He is striking the ball beautifully, you don't need to tell him anything in terms of how to play a situation, how to build an innings," Kohli said of Dhoni after India wrapped up the five-match ODI series in the West Indies 3-1.

Earlier, Kohli had also praised Yuvraj after his knock of 53 off 32 balls against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy opener and said: “The way Yuvi batted, it was a game changing innings and that gave confidence to all of us to start striking the ball well. If Yuvraj continues to play like this then the team is in very good space as you can then rely on him to keep doing this, which he will three out of five times. That is why we back him, the way he has comeback has been beautiful to see."

But batting consultant (overseas) Rahul Dravid had earlier asked the selectors to take a call on their future and it all makes for interesting reading as Team India gears up for a fresh start under new head coach Shastri.