Ravi Shastri wants Bharat Arun as full-time bowling coach despite presence of Zaheer Khan in set up

New Delhi: Ravi Shastri will press hard to have former Andhra Pradesh and Indian medium pacer Bharat Arun in the Indian coaching set up as a bowling coach. According to PTI, Shastri will meet members of the CoA and make a case for having Arun in the support staff. This is despite the fact that Zaheer Khan, perhaps India’s finest pace bowler ever, being already appointed as bowling coach.

But it is learnt that Zaheer’s role with the team will be that of a consultant too, following on the lines of Rahul Dravid. Eventually, Zaheer will be available to the team for only 100 days, if and when difficult assignments arrive.

It must be noted that Arun was the bowling coach of the national team between 2014 and 2016. It was the same period which coincided with Shastri being the team director.

A BCCI source was quoted to be saying to PTI, "Ravi has highest regards for Zaheer but he believes that a full-time bowling coach is required. Let Zak (Zaheer) create a roadmap for bowlers and it will be Arun who will implement it. Ravi is expected to speak to COA on Saturday and make it clear that he would like Arun to join the team from Sri Lanka tour itself."

It eventually seems that Shastri has an issue with not having a full-time bowling coach for the seamers, perhaps India’s weakest link. It is also learnt that while Shastri also has former Australian quick Jason Gillespie in mind for the same role, in case Arun’s name does not get a green light, the BCCI has Venkatesh Prasad as its own recommendation.

BCCI’s hesitation may arise due to the fact that Arun did not have a distinguished career as an international player, playing only two Test matches and four ODIs. But in Arun’s favour is Shastri’s support, as well as his pedigree as a top bowling coach, at least at the lower levels.