Ravi Shastris and Anil Kumbles will come and go, it is the team that deserves the credit: India head coach

New Delhi: Newly appointed head coach of Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, is all set to start a new innings with Virat Kohli's men after having served as the Team Director from 2014-16.

Addressing the first press conference after being appointed as the chief coach, Shastri praised the Indian team for their success in the last three years saying it was the team which deserved all the credit and not the coaches.

“I have matured since I last went to Sri Lanka. I have matured in the last two weeks. I will carry on from where I left. I don’t carry any baggage. Ravi Shastris and Anil Kumbles will go. It is the team that deserves the credit,” the 55-year-old said.

Shastri not only bagged the top job, but also roped in Bharat Arun and Sanjay Bangar - two men who were a part of the support staff during his tenure as the Team Director - as bowling coach and assistant coach respectively.

When BCCI announced Shastri as the head coach, it also said that Zaheer Khan will be the bowling coach of the team while Rahul Dravid will be the batting consultant for overseas tours. However, there is still lack of clarity over the consulting role of Zaheer and Dravid, who is already coaching the India junior teams.

More to follow...