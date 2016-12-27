Ravichandran Ashwin expresses desire to be in movie 'Chennai 28 II', producer responds
The movie stars Jai, Shiva, Vijay Vasanth, Premji, Aravind Akash, Mahat and Vaibhav among others.
New Delhi: India`s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he wished he was part of recently released Tamil sports drama "Chennai 28 II", a successful sequel to 2007 Tamil film "Chennai 600028". He said the film put his life on rewind mode.
A story about friendship set against the backdrop of gully cricket, both the parts were directed by Venkat Prabhu.
What a wonderful movie Chennai 28(2), completely put my life on rewind mode.Genuinely felt I could have been a part of it.@vp_offl
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 27, 2016
"What a wonderful movie `Chennai 28 II`. Completely put my life on rewind mode. Genuinely felt I could have been a part of it," Ashwin, who was recently named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Year, wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.
Thank q so much bro!!! Cha missed casting u bro!!! #chennai28III la confirm https://t.co/6br4Ebh0an
— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) December 27, 2016
Touched by Ashwin`s words, Venkat Prabhu tweeted: "Thank you so much. Missed casting you. Will confirm you for `Chennai 28 III`."
Starring Jai, Shiva, Vijay Vasanth, Premji, Aravind Akash, Mahat and Vaibhav among others, the film reunites the friends from the first part and takes a look at their lives and how it has changed over a span of eight years.
(With IANS inputs)
