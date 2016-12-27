Ravichandran Ashwin expresses desire to be in movie 'Chennai 28 II', producer responds

close
The movie stars Jai, Shiva, Vijay Vasanth, Premji, Aravind Akash, Mahat and Vaibhav among others.

New Delhi: India`s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he wished he was part of recently released Tamil sports drama "Chennai 28 II", a successful sequel to 2007 Tamil film "Chennai 600028". He said the film put his life on rewind mode.

A story about friendship set against the backdrop of gully cricket, both the parts were directed by Venkat Prabhu.

"What a wonderful movie `Chennai 28 II`. Completely put my life on rewind mode. Genuinely felt I could have been a part of it," Ashwin, who was recently named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Year, wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

Touched by Ashwin`s words, Venkat Prabhu tweeted: "Thank you so much. Missed casting you. Will confirm you for `Chennai 28 III`."

Starring Jai, Shiva, Vijay Vasanth, Premji, Aravind Akash, Mahat and Vaibhav among others, the film reunites the friends from the first part and takes a look at their lives and how it has changed over a span of eight years.

(With IANS inputs)

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

