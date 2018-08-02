हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's star bowler on Day 1 of India vs England Test

Ashwin took four important wickets for India during the opening day of first Test match against England.

Ravichandran Ashwin, India&#039;s star bowler on Day 1 of India vs England Test
Image courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

India were clinical in their performance during the opening day of first Test match against England and much of the credit goes to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He took four important wickets for India and produced one of his most impactful performance outside the sub-continent.

Ashwin (4/60) registered his best figures in Test cricket across South Africa, England and Australia as the hosts lost six wickets for 69 runs in the final session of play to find themselves in a precarious position after opting to bat. India reduced England to 285 for nine on the opening day of the first Test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Ashwin became the fourth best Indian spinner on Day 1 of a Test outside Asia after BS Chandrasekhar, Bishan Singh Bedi and Anil Kumble.

He dismissed Ben Stokes (21) with a return catch in the 75th over as England were reduced to 243 for seven. Ashwin trapped Jos Buttler lbw for a two-ball duck as England were rocked out of their comfort zone. He then accounted for Stuart Broad (1), lbw too, but Anderson somehow managed to thwart his efforts for a five-wicket haul. 

Ashwin was the only wicket-taker for India in the pre-lunch session, bowling Cook (13) with a ripper in the ninth over. The ball pitched on middle and turned away to knock back Cook's off-stump.

(With PTI inputs)

