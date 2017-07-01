close
Ravichandran Ashwin second fastest Indian spinner to 150 ODI wickets mark, only behind Anil Kumble

After being given a target of 252 to chase, West Indies never really got going with Jason Mohammed being the top scorer with his valiant 40.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 08:51
Ravichandran Ashwin second fastest Indian spinner to 150 ODI wickets mark, only behind Anil Kumble

New Delhi: Spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin became the second fastest Indian spinner to reach the 150 ODI wickets mark in the team's 93-run victory over West Indies in third ODI at Antigua. (IND vs WI, 3rd ODI - Match Report | Full Coverage)

The offie removed Miguel Cummins in his last over of the match against West Indies, helping Virat Kohli and Co. take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, after the first match was washed out due to rain.

Deceiving Cummins in the air, the West Indian was too late in reading the trajectory of the ball and the umpire didn't wait a second before raising his finger as players appealed for an LBW. Ashwin, hence, finished his 111th ODI match with figures of 3/28 along and reaching a special landmark.

The Tamil Nadu-born off-spinner efficiently paired with fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav as the duo inflicted 6 dismissals together after MS Dhoni's 78-not out guided India to 251-4 in tough batting conditions.

After being given a target of 252 to chase, West Indies never really got going with Jason Mohammed being the top scorer with his valiant 40 before he was dismissed LBW by Kuldeep.

From a promising position of 141 for five in the 33rd over, the Caribbean side crashed to 158 all out within the next five overs.

Earlier it was Jadhav who triggered a late run explosion in partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as India reached 251 for four batting first on a sluggish pitch affected by prolonged, torrential rains the day before.

Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 78 off 79 balls and was named man of the match, but the real impetus came from Jadhav, who blazed 40 off 26 balls in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 81 runs off just 46 deliveries.

Ajinkya Rahane held the innings together after the loss of early wickets, the opener extending his excellent run of form in the series with 72, his third consecutive score over 50.

West Indies need to win the fourth match at the same venue on Sunday to have a chance of squaring the series going into the final match on July 6 in Kingston.

(With AFP inputs)

Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 3rd ODI, 150 ODI wickets, cricket news

