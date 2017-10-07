close
Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant raided, inedible food items found

Jadeja is one of the many Indian cricketers who have their own restaurants.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 17:48
Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant raided, inedible food items found
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: In a shocking development, the health department of Rajkot Municipal Corporation found inedible food items from Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant ‘Jaddu’s Food Field’ on Friday.

According to Ahmedabad Mirror, allrounder Jadeja’s restaurant in Rajkot was one of the three raided by the city’s municipal corporation.

The report claimed that the stale food was destroyed by the authorities and eateries have subsequently been served a notice of four days to get their act together.

Reportedly, boiled food preserved for long period, breads with fungus, food colour, items without mention of the expiry date and stale vegetables were destroyed at Jaddu's Food Field.

Jadeja's sister Naina takes care of the restaurant.

"Yes we had some quantity of boiled and cooked food. Only a few pieces of bread had gone stale. We used to preserve cooked food, but now we will ensure it is destroyed the same night. Also, we did not have a crusher. We could not find it in the market, but will make arrangements now. The food colours were meant to be used only for vegetable carvings and not in food," Naina was quoted as saying.

Jadeja is one of the many Indian cricketers who have their own restaurants, with batting greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag heading that list.

Jadeja is currently out of the national team's limited-overs squad as Virat Kohli & Co take on Australia in the three-match T20I series in Ranchi. India won the five-match ODI series 4-1.

Jadeja last played for India in a Test match against Sri Lanka in August this year at Colombo.

TAGS

Ravindra JadejaJadeja restauranthealth departmentRajkot Municipal Corporationinedible foodstale foodJaddu’s Food FieldIndia vs Australiacricket news

