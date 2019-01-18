Ready to bat anywhere: MS Dhoni, after match-winning knock in 3rd ODI against Australia

Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni on Friday, expressed his willingness to bat at any position in the Indian batting order, following a match-winning knock in the series-decider against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The veteran, who was named as the man of the series following consistent performances in the ODI clashes, stepped up with a quality knock yet again following an early dismissal for the openers and skipper Virat Kohli.

The 37-year-old cricketer scored 87 runs in 114 deliveries, stitching an unbeaten 121 run stand off 115 balls with Kedar Jadhav, as India chased down a target of 231 with four balls to spare.

"I am happy to bat at any number. The important thing is where the team needs me," said Dhoni.

"Whether I play at 4 or 6, we need to see if the team balance can be retained. I'm happy to bat lower down at 6. I can't say I can't bat at No. 6 after playing 14 years," he added.

The cricketer was full of praise for Kedar Jadhav, who he credited for providing valuable support at the other end, on a slow wicket.

"It was a slow wicket, so it was difficult to hit whenever you wanted to. No point going after the bowlers who were bowling well, so we wanted to take it deep and that was the plan," said Dhoni.

"Of course supported brilliantly by Kedar, who plays unorthodox shots. He did a great job in executing," concluded the cricketer.