Ready to do what the team demands from me: Siddharth Kaul

Dharamsala: Siddharth Kaul has broken into the Indian team at a time when the side is spoilt for choice in the pace department but the Punjab pacer is not at all perturbed.

He is, in fact, waiting for his chance in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"I am not thinking too much about that (the competition). It is an honour to be picked for India, a dream come true. I am going into the series with a mindset that helped me do well in domestic cricket, IPL and India. I am ready to do what the team demands from me," said an excited Kaul in his first media interaction here on Friday.

The 27-year-old went numb when he was told about the India selection during a Ranji Trophy match against Services last month.

Asked about his time first day in the Indian team dressing room, Kaul said: "It is a great feeling I can't describe what it is. Thank you for calling me to this media interaction.

"I got silent when I was told about the selection. I just kept running and bowling, did not know what was happening around me. I feel blessed that I have got this call-up," the soft-spoken Punjab speedster said.

Kaul, who was part of the Virat Kohli led U-19 squad which won the 2008 World Cup, feels he has come a long way since his junior days and attributes his national call-up to the hard yards put in domestic cricket.

.@sidkaul22 on his reaction when he got the India call up ahead of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/bYFCZDMpIU — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2017

"I have been picked in the IPL, India A and I have performed well. The experience in domestic cricket in the last five years also helped my bowling, taught me how to bowl in certain circumstances. It has helped in my growth," said Kaul.

From U-19 to being picked for India, how has the journey been?

He replied: "I love this game and I am passionate about it. I have to keep going. I know fitness is most important in international cricket and I working on that," Kaul added.