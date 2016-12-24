Reference of Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid in 'Dangal' – Here's why Aamir Khan had to do it!

New Delhi: One of the biggest names in Bollywood, Aamir Khan released yet another gem of a movie (as far as early reviews are concerned) in the form of Dangal on December, 23.

The movie features story of the Phogat family - father Mahavir and daughters Geeta-Babita - who went on to win Gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Aamir is playing the role of father while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra as the two daughters.

The wrestling based movie had a particular scene where Aamir had to make reference of two of India's finest cricketers ever – Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag. The scene unfolds as, Geeta Phogat’s national coach suggests her a change of technique stating that a wrestler should be defensive.

To this, Mahavir Phogat responds countering the coach's opinion saying,

“Yeh toh wahi baat hui ki Virender Sehwag ko bolo ki wo Rahul Dravid jaise khele. Yeh karne se na woh Dravid ban payega aur na Sehwag reh jayega (This is just telling Virender Sehwag to play like Rahul Dravid. By doing this, he wil neither become Dravid, nor will he remain like Sehwag).”

Dangal's success can be predicted considering the latest box office reports are backing the Aamir Khan starer to cross Rs. 100 crore mark in the first three days itself.