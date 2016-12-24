Reference of Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid in 'Dangal' – Here's why Aamir Khan had to do it!
In the movie, Aamir is playing the role of father while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra as the two daughters.
New Delhi: One of the biggest names in Bollywood, Aamir Khan released yet another gem of a movie (as far as early reviews are concerned) in the form of Dangal on December, 23.
The movie features story of the Phogat family - father Mahavir and daughters Geeta-Babita - who went on to win Gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.
Aamir is playing the role of father while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra as the two daughters.
The wrestling based movie had a particular scene where Aamir had to make reference of two of India's finest cricketers ever – Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag. The scene unfolds as, Geeta Phogat’s national coach suggests her a change of technique stating that a wrestler should be defensive.
To this, Mahavir Phogat responds countering the coach's opinion saying,
“Yeh toh wahi baat hui ki Virender Sehwag ko bolo ki wo Rahul Dravid jaise khele. Yeh karne se na woh Dravid ban payega aur na Sehwag reh jayega (This is just telling Virender Sehwag to play like Rahul Dravid. By doing this, he wil neither become Dravid, nor will he remain like Sehwag).”
Dangal's success can be predicted considering the latest box office reports are backing the Aamir Khan starer to cross Rs. 100 crore mark in the first three days itself.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
- Is opposition acting like Pakistan to protest against demonetisation?
- Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend
- DNA: Snowfall in Sahara Desert after 37 years
- DNA: Analysing PM Narendra Modi-Rahul Gandhi's war of words
- Stop behaving like 'spoilt kid', even US would not like to mess with us: Chinese media warns India
- ‘Dangal’ movie tweet review
- PM Narendra Modi brought his own tiffin, had launch with BJP members in Varanasi
- Required 12 runs off 1 ball, New Zealand side went on to do the unthinkable – Watch Video
- Here's the reason why R Ashwin snubbed MS Dhoni in his 'thank you' speech