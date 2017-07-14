close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MS Dhoni will be our top priority at IPL 2018 auction: Chennai Super Kings

Considering their past success in winning the tournament multiple times, the franchise is already considering having some of their past players back in the fold. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 16:53
MS Dhoni will be our top priority at IPL 2018 auction: Chennai Super Kings

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings are finally back after their two-year suspension ended on Thursday. The franchise was banned for that period following a betting scandal. And the team already has one eye on how to build their squad for the next season of the Indian Premier League.

Considering their past success in winning the tournament multiple times, the franchise is already considering having some of their past players back in the fold. And it is no surprise that their one-time ultra-successful captain MS Dhoni is their priority.

K George John, one of the directors associated with the company that runs the franchise, was quoted to be saying by Times of India, "If we are given an option of retaining a player, it will definitely be Dhoni. We haven't yet discussed with Dhoni as his contract with (Rising) Pune Supergiant ends later this year. However, we will speak to him in the future."

He further said, "For us, loyalty is very important. That's been our strength over the years. Though we haven't yet taken a final decision on the support staff, we are definitely thinking of retaining the old support staff.

"It's a new start. We don't want to go back. Our passion is cricket and we will stick to it. On Friday, we will have two activities on social media to mark the team's return. 'Super Moments' will revisit our title wins, Ashwin-Gayle (Ravichandran Ashwin-Chris Gayle) saga and a few others. Then we will ask fans to send their Super Selfie with CSK stars and with yellow jersey."

He also added, "In fact, we have got a lot of inquiries from various sponsors. We have had tremendous support from the sponsors and the fans have been phenomenal in supporting us.

"We look up to this TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) period for conducting some interaction sessions. For example, if (Matthew) Hayden is here then we can plan a CSK get-together. We are still figuring out other options." 

TAGS

MS DhoniChennai Super KingsIPLCricket

From Zee News

SC accepts Anurag Thakur&#039;s fresh apology in contempt case
cricket

SC accepts Anurag Thakur's fresh apology in contempt c...

Ravi Shastri to speak to Virat Kohli about MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh’s Team India future
cricket

Ravi Shastri to speak to Virat Kohli about MS Dhoni, Yuvraj...

Valtteri Bottas pips Lewis Hamilton to top British GP first practice
Other Sports

Valtteri Bottas pips Lewis Hamilton to top British GP first...

Supreme Court issues notice to N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah for attending BCCI SGM
cricket

Supreme Court issues notice to N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah...

Virat Kohli continues to holiday in New York ahead of India&#039;s tour to Sri Lanka, see pic
cricket

Virat Kohli continues to holiday in New York ahead of India...

Arjuna Ranatunga alleges 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed
cricket

Arjuna Ranatunga alleges 2011 World Cup final between India...

Other Sports

Boxing: Mayweather and McGregor circus hits the Big Apple

Ravindra Jadeja reveals the number of bikes MS Dhoni owns, it is a staggering count!
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja reveals the number of bikes MS Dhoni owns,...

Would love to play series in Pakistan: Zimbabwe&#039;s Sikandar Raza
cricket

Would love to play series in Pakistan: Zimbabwe's Sika...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video