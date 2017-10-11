Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Revisiting Amitabh Bachchan's love for cricket on his 75th birthday

Currently, Bachchan is busy filming Thugs Of Hindostan and television show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 11, 2017, 09:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 75th on Wednesday. In his celebrated life, the actor has tried his hands at various others fields, and cricket was one of them.

On his birthday, we revisit his love for the Gentleman's game.

His love for sports is known to all. He, along with son Abhishek, has taken active participation in sporting activities. He is often seen attending various sporting leagues like IPL, ISL, PKL, etc.

