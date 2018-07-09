हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma becomes first player to score three hundreds in all formats

The opening batsman also becomes the second Indian after Virat Kohli and the fifth player overall to complete 2000 runs in T20 Internationals.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Indian cricketer, Rohit Sharma scored a scintillating 56-ball 100, guiding India to a 2-1 T20I series win over hosts England. He became the first player to score three hundreds across all three formats in International cricket. 

The opener, carrying his bat, smashed five sixes and 11 boundaries in the seven-wicket win, equalling Kiwi batsman Colin Munro’s record of three T20I hundreds. Rohit Sharma also became the second Indian batsman after Virat Kohli and the fifth player overall to complete 2000 runs in T20 Internationals. He has currently scored 2,086 runs at an average of 32.59 with three hundreds and 15 half-centuries to his name.  

 

 

The Mumbaikar notched up his first T20I hundred, scoring a 66-ball 106, studded with 12 fours and five sixes against South Africa in 2015. He became second Indian batsman, after Suresh Raina to score a hundred in all the three formats at the time. Rohit scored his second T20I hundred, 118 runs off 43 balls, helping India to post their joint second-highest score (in T20Is) of 260 against Sri Lanka in 2017. It was Rohit’s highest score in the format, to date. 

The Indian batsman also holds the record for the Highest ODI individual score of 264, he achieved this feat in 2014 when he hammered the Sri Lankan bowlers with 33 fours and nine sixes at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He went on to add two more double centuries to his tally, the only player to do so in the history of International cricket. 
 
Rohit had made his One Day International debut against Ireland in 2007 and scored his first ODI century(114) against Zimbabwe in a Triangular Series at Bulawayo in 2010. He became the 14 Indian to score a ton on Test debut when hit 117 against West Indies in 2013. Rohit has scored three double-hundreds, 17 centuries and 34 fifties at an average of 44.55 in ODIs and three tons, nine half-centuries in Tests. 

 

