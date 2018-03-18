Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian to score 7,000 runs in T20s

Rohit Sharma became the third Indian player to score 7,000 runs in all T20s during the Nidahas T20I tri-series final between India and Bangladesh in Colombo on Sunday.

Prior to the match, Sharma needed 26 runs to reach the milestone and a few big shots at the start of India's chase of 167 saw him reach there in the blink of an eye.

With that, Sharma joined Suresh Raina (7378) and Virat Kohli (7095) in scoring 7,000 runs in all T20s. Mumbai Indians, Sharma's IPL franchise were quick to congratulate him on Twitter.

7k and counting... Here's to another feather in Rohit Sharma's cap as he becomes the third Indian to achieve this feat. #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/q81XUCKzWg — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 18, 2018

Earlier in the day, after being put into bat by Sharma, Sabbir Rahman's 77 off 50 balls took Bangladesh to a respectable total.

Their start, however, wasn't good as quick departure of Liton Das (11), Tamim Iqbal (15) and Soumya Sarkar (1) inside five overs left them reeling at 33/3.

Washington Sundar accounted for Das as the right-handed batsman's mistimed sweep found Raina at square-leg. And then Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets in his first over as both Iqbal and Sarkar chose to go aerial but couldn't get the desired results.

Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh's top scorer in the tournament, then stabilised the innings a little with a 35-run stand but Chahal struck once again and sent back Rahim for 9, after which last-match hero Mahmudullah joined Rahman.

The Bangladeshi innings at last appeared to get going smoothly as both the batsmen scored comfortably and at a nice pace. But then Mahmudullah (21) got run-out after being a little late in responding to Rahman's call. Many would argue, saying it was a little aggressive calling on the part of Rahman.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan (7) was next to get run out and he had only himself to blame. Despite these unfortunate run-outs, Rahman kept his wits about him and during his innings hit seven fours and four sixes.

After Jaydev Unadkat got him and Rubel Hossain off back-to-back deliveries in the 19th over, Bangladesh appeared to be losing the plot but Mehidy Hasan took 18 runs off the last over bowled by Shardul Thakur to guide this team to 166/8.

Chahal and Unadkat returned figures of 3/18 and 2/33 respectively.