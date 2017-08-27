close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah star in 6-wicket win; India take unassailable 3-0 lead

Apart from Rohit (124 not out), former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (67 not out) played a perfect support role at the other end after India`s top order got exposed with the scoreboard reading 61/4 in 15.1 overs.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 23:13
Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah star in 6-wicket win; India take unassailable 3-0 lead

Pallekele: Opener Rohit Sharma`s brilliant unbeaten ton helped India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to seal the five match One-Day International series 3-0 here on Sunday. (SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE)

Apart from Rohit (124 not out), former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (67 not out) played a perfect support role at the other end after India`s top order got exposed with the scoreboard reading 61/4 in 15.1 overs.

The duo forged an unbeaten 157-run partnership for the fifth wicket but just when eight runs were needed, the crowd hurled bottles in the ground and the match had to be stopped. After a long wait, the umpires decided to call off the match.

But, after the players left the field after the customary handshakes, security persons got the stadium emptied of spectators and the umpires then decided to resume the match.

Rohit and Dhoni made short shrift of the required eight runs.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (5), Virat Kohli (3), Lokesh Rahul (17) and Kedar Jadhav (0) failed to step up to the occasion and were dismissed cheaply.

For Sri Lanka, spinner Akila Dananjaya scalped two wickets while pacers Lasith Malinga and Vishwa Fernando took one wicket each.

Earlier, a patient stabilising innings by middle-order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne helped Sri Lanka post 217/9.

Apart from Thirimanne (80 runs off 108 balls), Dinesh Chandimal (36) contributed to the cause for the hosts.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat hoping to capitalise upon the overcast conditions. But it appeared as if their batsman had not learnt any lesson from their previous defeats as many in-form and experienced batters were dismissed while playing carelessly.

Apart from Thirimanne and Chandimal, no other batsman applied themselves sensibly and thus were dismissed on sloppy shots.

India, too, were a little sloppy on the field but unlike other matches pace bowlers also contributed handsomely this time around.

Top-order batsmen Niroshan Dickwella (13) and Kusal Mendis (1) failed to support Chandimal at the other end and were sent packing early and the scoreboard read 28/2.

Middle-order batsmen Angelo Mathews (11) and Chamara Kapugedera (14) also returned to the pavilion without adding much to the team`s score.

Milinda Siriwardana (29), however, tried to stabilise the innings but just when things seemed a little good for the hosts, rain played the spoilsport for a few minutes.

After the resumption of play, the hosts failed to continue the momentum as Siriwardana was removed quickly by Jasprit Bumrah to leave the hosts reeling at 201/8.

Lower-order batsmen -- Akila Dananjaya (1), Dushmantha Chameera (6) and Vishwa Fernando (3) -- then tried to pace up the innings but failed in doing so and the hosts were restricted to 217 runs.

For India, pacer Bumrah scalped five wickets while Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Kedar Jadhav chipped in with one wicket each.

TAGS

Rohit SharmaIndia vs Sri LankaJasprit BumrahMS Dhonicricket news

From Zee News

Simona Halep has inside track in eight-woman fight for No 1
Tennis

Simona Halep has inside track in eight-woman fight for No 1

Michael Schumacher&#039;s son Mick takes father&#039;s 1994 car for a spin
Other Sports

Michael Schumacher's son Mick takes father's 1994...

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test: Bangladesh spinners spoil strong day for Australia in Test
cricket

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test: Bangladesh spinners spoil strong day...

ENG vs WI, 2nd TEST: Joe Root leads England rally against Windies
cricket

ENG vs WI, 2nd TEST: Joe Root leads England rally against W...

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26

EPL Sunday Report: Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Wood rocks Spurs
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Sunday Report: Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Wood rocks Spu...

Belgian Grand Prix 2017: Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race with victory in Belgium
Other Sports

Belgian Grand Prix 2017: Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race wi...

BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sindhu&#039;s epic final performance
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sin...

SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal out of India series with hairline fracture in right thumb
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal out of India series with hairli...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video