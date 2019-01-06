हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika name their daughter 'Samaira'--See pic

Rohit and wife Ritika welcomed their first child into the world on December 31.

Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika name their daughter &#039;Samaira&#039;--See pic
Image Credits: Twitter/@ImRo45

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who recently became a proud father of a baby girl, took to social media on Sunday to reveal the name of his new-born daughter.

Sharing an adorable picture of him with wife Ritika and their little munchkin on his official Twitter handle, Rohit announced the arrival of baby 'Samaira'. 

“I spent last night, On the last flight to you, Took a whole day up, Trying to get way up, Baby Samaira,”the Indian cricketer wrote. 

On December 31, Rohit and wife Ritika welcomed their first child into the world. Having featured in the third Test of the four-match series against Australia in a winning cause, Rohit had decided to cut short his time with Team India to be with his wife and baby.

Earlier this week, he had taken to Twitter to share the first glimpse of his daughter. 

"Well hello world! Let's all have a great 2019," the 31-year-old had written. 

Rohit and Ritika tied the knot in December 2015.

