Rohit Sharma's 15th ODI ton breaks and creates records in Kanpur

New Delhi: Team India's hitman Rohit Sharma brought up his 15th ODI century in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand in Kanpur on Sunday.

A combination of elegance, timing and placement for Hitman as he brings up his 15th ODI Century #INDvNZ @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/ezqxD8CmSQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2017

He followed skipper Virat Kohli and became the second batsman to hit five ODI tons in 2017.

1000 ODI runs for Rohit Sharma in 2017. Only the 2nd after Virat Kohli (1385*) to do so this year.#IndvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 29, 2017

Rohit reached the three-figure mark off 106 balls when he took a single off the bowling off Tim Southee.

The India opener played an aggressive knock and dominated the bowlers from the onset as his innings was studded with 11 fours and two sixes.

The Mumbai batsman also completed 150 sixes in ODIs.

150 sixes in ODIs for Rohit Sharma. Only four other Indians have hit more!#IndvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 29, 2017

The 30-year-old equalled Virender Sehwag's tally of 15 hundreds and is now the fourth highest in the list of most ODI centuries scored by Indians behind Sachin Tendulkar (49), Kohli (31) and Sourav Ganguly (22).

Rohit also surpassed Joe Root to become the second batsman after Kohli to aggregate 1000 runs in the 50-overs format.

Interestingly, this has been the fourth time in Indian cricket's history that two Indian batsmen were quickest to breach the 1000-run mark in a calendar year in ODIs.

Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin achieved the feat in 1997 while in 1998, Sachin Tendulkar, Azharuddin and Ganguly scored more than 10000. Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were also the first two batsmen to complete 1000 ODI runs in 2008.