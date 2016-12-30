SA vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5 – Proteas register 206-run victory over the Lankans

New Delhi: Welcome to our Score updates and Commentary of final day of 1st Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka from Port Elizabeth.

Reeling at 240/5, Sri Lanka are on brink of losing the opening Test after none of their batsmen managed to convert impressive starts into a big knock. Karunaratne (43), Silva (48) and Mendis (58) got off to good starts but couldn't continue going.

Presently Angelo Mathews is batting on 58 while Dhananjaya de Silva is in company on 9.

For the Proteas, everyone toiled hard with Rabada and Maharaj getting 2 wickets each, but fielding did let the hosts down on Day 4. With better help from the fielders, they wouldn's have had to do as much as they now have to.

Earlier South African captain Faf du Plessis declared with his team on 406 for six in their second innings. He and De Kock added 55 runs in 10.5 overs on Thursday before De Kock missed a sweep against left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and was leg before wicket.

De Kock made 69 off 86 balls and Du Plessis was unbeaten on 67, also made off 86 deliveries. The pair put on 129, a record sixth wicket partnership for South Africa against Sri Lanka.

(With AFP inputs)