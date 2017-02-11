SA vs SL: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock help Proteas complete clean sweep against Sri Lanka
With the win, the Proteas clinched the five-match series 5-0 and also reclaim their number one ODI ranking.
Centurion: Brilliant centuries from Quinton de Kock (109) and Hashim Amla (154) helped South Africa defeat Sri Lanka by 88 runs in the fifth and final ODI here at the SuperSport Park here on Friday.With the win, the Proteas clinched the five-match series 5-0 and also reclaim their number one ODI ranking.
Chasing a target of 385, the Upul Tharanga-led side never seemed to be in the hunt despite a valiant effort from Asela Gunaratne, who remained not out on 114 and Sachith Pathirana (56). The visitors could manage 296 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their stipulated quota of 50 overs.
For the hosts, Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up four wickets giving just 31 runs in his 10 overs.Earlier, the AB de Villiers-led side rode on a roaring 187-run first-wicket stand, between Amla and de Kock, to post their second monumental total in as many matches.Sri Lanka did not perform well in any of the departments as they had some poor catching, wayward bowling, and a general lack of menace in their attack. For the visitors Suranga Lakmal took three wickets for 71 runs while Lahiru Madushanka scalped two wickets, giving away 70 runs in his eight overs.Amla, who scored his second-highest ODI score, was adjudged Man of the Match while Faf du Plessis was declared the Man of the Series.These two sides will next face each other in the Champions Trophy which is not far away.
