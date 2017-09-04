close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim lead Bangladesh fightback on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Sabbir and Mushfiqur arrested the slide with a 105-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 17:19
Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim lead Bangladesh fightback on Day 1 of 2nd Test
PTI

New Delhi: Captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman shared a century stand to help Bangladesh fight back from Nathan Lyon`s five-wicket haul and lead the hosts to 253 for six on the opening day of the second and final test against Australia on Monday.

Leading Australia`s three-pronged spin attack with the new ball in hand, Lyon claimed three wickets in the morning session and another soon after lunch to reduce Bangladesh to 85-4 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Sabbir and Mushfiqur arrested the slide with a 105-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Sabbir felt after tea but Mushfiqur was batting on 62 at stumps with Nasir Hossain on 19.

Desperate to level the series after being humbled inside four days in Dhaka, Australia went in with three spinners and a lone paceman in Pat Cummins, a strategy they had not employed since 1978.

Lyon was rewarded for his clever change of pace, and the Bangladesh batsmen paid the price for playing him on the back foot with the ball often keeping low.

Mushfiqur won an important toss and unsurprisingly opted to bat against a spin-heavy Australian side but the hosts did not get the start they were looking for.

Opener Tamim Iqbal looked uncomfortable against Cummins` pace and was spilled in the slips by Glenn Maxwell.

Lyon ensured it did not really matter, however, trapping the opener lbw for nine with a quicker delivery.

Four overs later, Imrul Kayes fell in the same fashion after Australia successfully reviewed the original not-out decision.

Soumya Sarkar added 49 runs with Mominul Haque but Bangladesh suffered another setback on the stroke of lunch.

Lyon sent down a skidding delivery to dismiss Soumya for 33 and returned after the interval to claim Mominul for 31, the fourth successive lbw decision.

Ashton Agar took the important wicket of Shakib Al Hasan, the architect of Bangladesh`s thrilling 20-run win in Dhaka, for 24 with under-fire Matthew Wade taking a fine catch behind the stumps.

Sabbir was not afraid to play his shots and stepped out to hit Lyon for a six in his belligerent 66 before Wade effected a smart stumping to give Lyon his third five-wicket haul in successive tests.

Mushfiqur was his usual composed self at the other end as he brought up his 18th test fifty.

TAGS

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd TestBAN vs AUSLive Cricket ScoreBangaldesh vs Australia liveChittagongcricket news

From Zee News

Athletes are country&#039;s first citizens, will serve them 24×7: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Other Sports

Athletes are country's first citizens, will serve them...

Watch: Kieron Pollard bowls deliberate no ball to deny Evin Lewis a hundred in CPL 2017
cricket

Watch: Kieron Pollard bowls deliberate no ball to deny Evin...

IPL media rights auction: Redefines cricketing standards but nowhere near EPL, NFL or NBA
cricket

IPL media rights auction: Redefines cricketing standards bu...

Now watch &#039;Sooryavansham&#039; all day! Twitter reacts as Star India bags IPL media rights
cricket

Now watch 'Sooryavansham' all day! Twitter reacts...

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s record in ICC ODI rankings
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record in ICC OD...

ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah moves to career-best 4th position, MS Dhoni back in top 10
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah moves to career-best 4th p...

Saina Nehwal, Pullela Gopichand reunite, bury the hatchet after three years
Badminton

Saina Nehwal, Pullela Gopichand reunite, bury the hatchet a...

India&#039;s 5-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka their 6th overall, three of which came under Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's 5-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka their 6th overa...

Star India bags IPL media rights with Rs 16347 crore bid for next 5 years
cricket

Star India bags IPL media rights with Rs 16347 crore bid fo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video