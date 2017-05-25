Sachin: A Billion Dreams – Amitabh Bachchan filled with pride and emotions post attending movie's premiere

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was invited for the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams along with the members of Indian cricket team and other celebrities from the film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Though several other Bollywood celebrities and cricketers couldn't stop singing praises for the movie, it was Big B's tweet that encapuslated the depth of the biopic in the most beautiful manner.

"T 2435 - 'SACHIN a Billion dreams' movie last night ..filled with pride and emotion .. Main us desh mein behta hun jis desh mein Sachin behta hai (I live in a country where 'Sachin' flows) !!!," Big B tweeted.

T 2435 - 'SACHIN a Billion dreams' movie last night ..filled with pride and emotion .. मैं उस देश का वासी हूँ जिस देश में Sachin बहता है !!! pic.twitter.com/7n4BW2a5JW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 25, 2017

Sachin: A Billion Dreams tracks Sachin's journey from an aspiring cricketer to one of the best batsman. Sachin Tendulkar narrates his story and stars in the later part of the film. Arjun and Sara, Sachin's children, also attended the premiere.

The highly anticipated sports biopic saw the Master Blaster organise a grand premiere for personalities from sports and entertainment world.

'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is an upcoming biographical film written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under the banner 200 NotOut Productions.

The film is based on the life of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Scheduled to be released on May 26, the film is a presentation on the legend's cricket and personal life showing some aspects of his life not known to the public so far