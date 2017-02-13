'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' - Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's much-awaited biopic to release on May 26

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 14:47
&#039;Sachin: A Billion Dreams&#039; - Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s much-awaited biopic to release on May 26

New Delhi: The entire world is waiting with bated breath for the upcoming biopic of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar - Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

The Master Blaster on Monday announced the date when the movie will be released.

The Mumbai batsman took to Twitter to announce, "The answer to the question that everyone's asking me is here. Mark your calendars and save the date. @SachinTheFilm releases 26.05.17."

The first poster of the film was released on April 2016 and the name was announced by the batting great through a Twitter contest earlier. 

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 14:41

