Watch MS Dhoni review Sachin: A Billion Dreams​

New Delhi: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar marked a return, this time to enthrall the crowd with his biopic – 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'. But before his fans could stand a chance to catch a glimpse of the cricketer on the big screen, a grand premier was organised for India's ICC Champions Trophy squad before they flew down to England to defend the title. Mahendra Singh Dhoni being a member of the squad, placed his review on the biopic.

"How was the movie?" an exhilarating voice shouted out from the crowd. The wicket-keeper batsman jokingly answered, "So I will start off with that and finish off with whatever I have to say, just like a post-match presentation."

Speaking about the movie, the 35-year-old remarked, "It was just fantastic. It is slightly different from what all of us are generally used to watching. It was more of one man narrating his side of the story, the different instances throughout his career. Sachin indeed had a long career and the movie was apt in capturing what he went through, what his challenges were."

Dhoni rather found it interesting that Sachin received comments from those who knew him on and off the field, his close ones, his family, most importantly.

Mahi also mentioned the portion of the movie which he liked the most. "I liked the family videos that were shown throughout the movie – Paaji (Sachin) playing with the kids, moments with Anjali bhabhi, with parents. I myself don't have much of it and thus I do miss it."

Dhoni's review thus stands as – "Very inspiring, very nice." He even pointed out, " One can actually notice how India has changed over the years, from the year of his debut to the year of his retirement. There was a time when the team was accompanied by just one camera, so you can see a lot of shots from that, to the time when he retired, where there were 150 cameras."

"There are also a lot of moments for the youngsters. It is not just talent, but also ample hard work that goes through. It is also about what all he had to put in and what all he had to sacrifice and the people who supported him throughout."

Dhoni finally concluded by saying, "The movie is all about the phenomenon that we call 'Sachin'. It was a pleasure watching and so don't miss it."