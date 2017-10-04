close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sachin Tendulkar gives pep talk to budding Jammu and Kashmir cricketers selected by army

The 15 lucky players, selected during the Uri Premier League conducted by the army during the summer, are undergoing a week-long day training programme at the 111-year-old Pune Gymkhana Club, an army official said.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 16:32
Sachin Tendulkar gives pep talk to budding Jammu and Kashmir cricketers selected by army
PTI

Srinagar: An excited bunch of 15 budding cricketers from the border town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir interacted with Sachin Tendulkar via video conferencing before heading to Pune for a special training camp organised for them by the army and an NGO.

The 15 lucky players, selected during the Uri Premier League conducted by the army during the summer, are undergoing a week-long day training programme at the 111-year-old Pune Gymkhana Club, an army official said.

"This joint venture has been taken by the army and Aseem Foundation to provide a platform to the budding players of the area and also to increase people-to-people contact," the official said.

Trainers of the Gymkhana Club will hone the skills of these young players before a friendly match with a Pune team scheduled for October 8, he said.

These budding cricketers have an opportunity of a lifetime awaiting them as the organisers have scheduled a meeting for them with the players of the current Indian team, the official said.

Before setting off for the training programme, the players interacted with the batting legend via video conferencing.

"Sachin answered the questions put forth by the selected team members and gave them some tips about the game as well," the official added.

TAGS

Sachin tendulkarUriJ&KUri Premier LeagueCricketIndiaJammu and KashmirKashmir

From Zee News

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios enjoys 'redemption' for Shanghai mel...

Virat Kohli reveals likes, dislikes about Anushka Sharma in chat with Aamir Khan
cricket

Virat Kohli reveals likes, dislikes about Anushka Sharma in...

There&#039;s nothing wrong with Virat Kohli&#039;s form: Virender Sehwag
cricket

There's nothing wrong with Virat Kohli's form: Vi...

Pooja Kadian creates history, wins first ever gold for India in Wushu World Championships
Other Sports

Pooja Kadian creates history, wins first ever gold for Indi...

Diego Maradona, Sourav Ganguly match to be held on October 9
Football

Diego Maradona, Sourav Ganguly match to be held on October...

Stress fracture rules Australian fast bowler James Pattinson out of Ashes
cricket

Stress fracture rules Australian fast bowler James Pattinso...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: The complete guide with fixtures, squads, venues and where to watch live
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: The complete guide with fixtures, squa...

CWG 2018 hosts Gold Coast gear up to welcome large number of Indians
Other Sports

CWG 2018 hosts Gold Coast gear up to welcome large number o...

Deepa Malik to receive MG Mehta Human Spirit award
Other Sports

Deepa Malik to receive MG Mehta Human Spirit award

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video