Sachin Tendulkar meets Narendra Modi, briefs about Sachin: A Billion Dreams

New Delhi: A biographical drama based on the life of India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, titled, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to hit the theaters on May 26. The Master Blaster will be seen on the big screen for the first time as the film promises to explore various aspects of Tendulkar’s life.

Sachin Tendulkar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and discussed about his film at length. Mr Modi congratulated Sachin on another accomplishment and gave him his blessings. Sachin tweeted, "Briefed our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings."

Sachin took to Twitter and shared a picture with Mr Modi and thanked the PM for his inspiring messages.

Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more. #SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/irqm7q51sL — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 19, 2017

As the trailer goes, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ will narrate the story of how a boy from Mumbai suburbs went on to become a cricketing genius. The film is being directed by Emmy-nominated director James Erksine while AR Rahman is the music composer for the film.

Tendulkar said that the documentary will focus not just on highs but also the lowest point of his career.

The movie will talk about the match fixing saga. The trailer shows enraged fans pelting stones and burning effigies of Indian cricketers, while Tendulkar's voice is heard in the background saying: "It was cricket’s worst period. As a sportsman, you should learn to get back on your feet and start competing again."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Sachin's biopic has been declared tax free in two states – Kerala and Chhattisgarh. The decision was taken by the cabinet of each state, in compliance with government policies.