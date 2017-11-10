Sachin Tendulkar posts 'friends for life' selfie with Vinod Kambli

New Delhi: Former India cricketers and childhood buddies Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli buried the hatchet when they posed for a selfie together during Rajdeep Sardesai's book launch last month.

On Friday, in an Instagram post, Tendulkar mentioned that one of the most amazing things the sport gave him was friends for life.

As a pleasant surprise to all his fans, Master Blaster uploaded a picture with Vinod Kambli among others.

Ajit Agarkar, Tendulkar’s former India and Mumbai teammate can also be seen in the picture.

The caption read, "One of the most amazing things Cricket gave me is friends for life. In this company, there’s never a dull moment both on and off the field."

One of the most amazing things Cricket gave me is friends for life. In this company, there’s never a dull moment both on and off the field A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:27am PST

Nearly a decade ago, Kambli had accused Tendulkar of not supporting him enough during his cricketing career on a reality show.

Kambli and Tendulkar rose into prominence during school cricket by amassing a then world record 664-run stand in 1988.

Tendulkar, surprisingly, did not mention Kambli in his farewell speech after bidding adieu to the game in 2013. A tearful Kambli hit out at his old friend on television, "I am deeply hurt. I was expecting my name to be part of his farewell speech. If anything for our famous partnership."

"It’s that world record partnership that was the turning point of our careers. That’s when everyone came to know who is Vinod and Sachin. I had a hand in that and our careers started from there. I thought he could have mentioned that part at least."