Sachin Tendulkar’s letter got Harmanpreet Kaur a job in Western Railways, narrates Diana Edulji

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur, on Thursday, struck an amazing 115-ball unbeaten 171 runs as India stormed into the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final. Her record-breaking feat at Derby created quite a stir on in the cricketing fraternity, with some hailing it as the best World Cup knocks by an Indian cricketer. But her brilliancy with the bat was spotted along ago by present Committee of Administrator (CoA) member Diana Edulji.

Edulji, who is also a retired sports officer of the Western Railways, was impressed with Kaur's talent during her early days. She had immediately made up her mind that the young batting all-rounder ought to join the Mumbai-based cricket team. However, the then 24-year-old player, already had a offer at hand from the Northern Railway.

"I told her that I will get you a higher post," recalled Edulji as she narrated the incident to Indian Express. "She was getting a junior class in Northern Railway. I offered her a chief office superintendent post. Her application was later sent to Delhi, but was rejected by the president."

With ample eagerness to get Kaur into the squad, Edulji then went to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, for some assistance. "I requested Sachin, who is a Member of Parliament, to write a letter to the Railway minister, forwarding the case of Harmanpreet Kaur," she remembered.

Finally, with Sachin's recommendation letter and a bit of explanation on Edulji's behalf, Kaur made it to the Western Railways.

The CoA member further revealed the kind of difficulties that women cricketers face. Few who headed to England for the World Cup didn't even have a cricket kit. However, she also reckons that things will change soon.

"Last time when I travelled to England as a manager we were given £25 per day. Girls used to get packed food from the supermarket nearby, boil it and eat it. At least now things have started to change," she concluded.