close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sachin Tendulkar’s letter got Harmanpreet Kaur a job in Western Railways, narrates Diana Edulji

The CoA member further revealed the kind of difficulties that women cricketers face. Few who headed to England for the World Cup didn't even have a cricket kit. However, she also reckons that things will change soon.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 12:30
Sachin Tendulkar’s letter got Harmanpreet Kaur a job in Western Railways, narrates Diana Edulji
PTI

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur, on Thursday, struck an amazing 115-ball unbeaten 171 runs as India stormed into the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final. Her record-breaking feat at Derby created quite a stir on in the cricketing fraternity, with some hailing it as the best World Cup knocks by an Indian cricketer. But her brilliancy with the bat was spotted along ago by present Committee of Administrator (CoA) member Diana Edulji.

Edulji, who is also a retired sports officer of the Western Railways, was impressed with Kaur's talent during her early days. She had immediately made up her mind that the young batting all-rounder ought to join the Mumbai-based cricket team. However, the then 24-year-old player, already had a offer at hand from the Northern Railway.

"I told her that I will get you a higher post," recalled Edulji as she narrated the incident to Indian Express. "She was getting a junior class in Northern Railway. I offered her a chief office superintendent post. Her application was later sent to Delhi, but was rejected by the president."

With ample eagerness to get Kaur into the squad, Edulji then went to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, for some assistance. "I requested Sachin, who is a Member of Parliament, to write a letter to the Railway minister, forwarding the case of Harmanpreet Kaur," she remembered.Kaur into the squad, Edulji then went to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, for some assistance. "I requested Sachin, who is a Member of Parliament, to write a letter to the Railway minister, forwarding the case of Harmanpreet Kaur," she remembered.

Finally, with Sachin's recommendation letter and a bit of explanation on Edulji's behalf, Kaur made it to the Western Railways.

The CoA member further revealed the kind of difficulties that women cricketers face. Few who headed to England for the World Cup didn't even have a cricket kit. However, she also reckons that things will change soon.

"Last time when I travelled to England as a manager we were given £25 per day. Girls used to get packed food from the supermarket nearby, boil it and eat it. At least now things have started to change," she concluded.

TAGS

Sachin tendulkarHarmanpreet KaurWestern RailwaysDiana Eduljicricket news

From Zee News

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Record-breaking feat as tickets for Sunday finale at Lord&#039;s sold out
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Record-breaking feat as ti...

Women’s World Cup: India’s win on Sunday will eclipse our 2011 triumph, says Gautam Gambhir
cricket

Women’s World Cup: India’s win on Sunday will eclipse our 2...

Delhi pacer Parvinder Awana attacked in Greater Noida
cricket

Delhi pacer Parvinder Awana attacked in Greater Noida

Tennis

ATP Hall of Fame Open: John Isner fires 20 aces to blast in...

Sachin Tendulkar wants MS Dhoni as defender in his dream Kabaddi team
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar wants MS Dhoni as defender in his dream Ka...

Manpreet Kaur now provisionally suspended by NADA
Other Sports

Manpreet Kaur now provisionally suspended by NADA

Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: July 22, 2017

Tour is &#039;mine to lose&#039;, says Chris Froome ahead of decisive time trial
Other Sports

Tour is 'mine to lose', says Chris Froome ahead o...

Usain Bolt breaks 10 seconds for first time this season in Monaco Diamond League win
Other Sports

Usain Bolt breaks 10 seconds for first time this season in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video