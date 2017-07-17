Sachin Tendulkar shares Mithali Raj's fascinating story on social media; Indian eves skipper thanks batting legend

New Delhi: Indian women's cricket team have received praise from all corners following their stupendous show in ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. Young girls from across the country are looking up to the likes of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami – who continue to raise the bar high with their consistent performances in the prestigious tournament.

Mithali in particular, seems to be finally getting her due in terms of popularity, following a dream run in the tournament. The Indian eves skipper has taken the Women's World Cup by storm where she has been the most consistent performer for the Indian team with the willow.

Mithali was compared with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar recently, when she created history to become the first woman cricketer to breach the 6,000-run mark in women's ODI cricket. As Mithali continues to impress with each passing match, she has another reason to celebrate Tendulkar himself took to social media to share her unknown story with his fans.

In a heart-warming post on Facebook, the Master Blaster wrote, "MEET Mithali Raj: Her father, retired Air Force Sergeant Dorai Raj, wanted to combat 8-year-old Mithali’s habit of sleeping in late every morning. So, he took her along with him to her brother’s Cricket coaching sessions early every morning."

Tendulkar's post on Mithali is another fine reminder of how the legends transformed themselves to be the best while representing their country.

In his post, Tendulkar added how it's crucial to spot talent who can go on to do wonders with proper mentorship.

"If anyone had told 8-year-old Mithali Raj that one day she would grow up to break a world record in Women’s ODI Cricket, she may or may not have believed it. All it takes is a moment when talent is recognised and steered in the right direction. It was great speaking with you yesterday, Mithali. You are a tremendous athlete and it's always amazing to watch you play. Keep up the great work! Come on, #TeamIndia! All the best, #WomenInBlue! ICC - International Cricket Council UNICEF #CricketForGood," concluded the post.

Mithali was quick to acknowledge Tendulkar's tweet as she wrote, "Thanks for your kind words @sachin_rt."

After being criticised for her slow approach in the team's loss against Australia, Mithali rose to the occasion in the next encounter, a must-win game against New Zealand, where India decimated their opponents by 186 runs. Mithali led from the front and scored a match-winning 123-ball 109.

India have a mountain to climb in the second semi-final of the tournament where they are up against six-time champions Australia. The Aussies defeated India by eight wickets in one of the league games.