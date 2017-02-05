Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
Their online banter has put their legions of fans in spin.
New Delhi: Batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag on Saturday did the unthinkable by virtually fighting for a particular photo.
Sehwag first shared a photo of himself and Tendulkar with a caption which read, "God ji ke Darshan in Delhi".
God ji ke Darshan in Delhi .@sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/RHqsfS2xY6
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2017
Minutes later, the Master Blaster retweeted the post with a complaint. He wrote, "Arre @virendersehwag, thodi der ruk jata to yeh photo use karleta :-) always a joy to meet you!"
Arre @virendersehwag, thodi der ruk jata to yeh photo use karleta :-) always a joy to meet you! pic.twitter.com/HdXxXDnsM9
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 4, 2017
Their online banter has put their legions of fans in spin, with many sharing the tweets. One particular fan has this to say, "Master Blaster @sachin_rt and The King of Twitter @virendersehwag trolling each other. But we fans R enjoying their trolls. Keep it Up Sir!"
Master Blaster @sachin_rt and The King of Twitter @virendersehwag trolling each other.
But we fans R enjoying their trolls. Keep it Up Sir! pic.twitter.com/oYqF4NcY2m
— Sachin Tendulkar FC (@SachinsLovers) February 4, 2017
Regarded as one of the best opening pairs in cricket, Tendulkar and Sehwag have won many matches together for India.
The legend @msdhoni sharing few wicket-keeping tips with the lucky students of @SehwagSchool .#MaahiAtSehwagSchool pic.twitter.com/H4ucQhGS2E
— Sehwag Intrnl School (@SehwagSchool) February 3, 2017
Thank you @msdhoni for encouraging all at @SehwagSchool .A day to remember for everyone who was present for the rest of their lives. pic.twitter.com/iZt79RZThd
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2017
Interestingly, only yesterday, another Indian legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni visited Sehwag's school. Dhoni then spent time with students, giving life-lessons.
