Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS

New Delhi: Batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag on Saturday did the unthinkable by virtually fighting for a particular photo.

Sehwag first shared a photo of himself and Tendulkar with a caption which read, "God ji ke Darshan in Delhi".

God ji ke Darshan in Delhi .@sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/RHqsfS2xY6 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2017

Minutes later, the Master Blaster retweeted the post with a complaint. He wrote, "Arre @virendersehwag, thodi der ruk jata to yeh photo use karleta :-) always a joy to meet you!"

Arre @virendersehwag, thodi der ruk jata to yeh photo use karleta :-) always a joy to meet you! pic.twitter.com/HdXxXDnsM9 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 4, 2017

Their online banter has put their legions of fans in spin, with many sharing the tweets. One particular fan has this to say, "Master Blaster @sachin_rt and The King of Twitter @virendersehwag trolling each other. But we fans R enjoying their trolls. Keep it Up Sir!"

Master Blaster @sachin_rt and The King of Twitter @virendersehwag trolling each other.

But we fans R enjoying their trolls. Keep it Up Sir! pic.twitter.com/oYqF4NcY2m — Sachin Tendulkar FC (@SachinsLovers) February 4, 2017

Regarded as one of the best opening pairs in cricket, Tendulkar and Sehwag have won many matches together for India.

Thank you @msdhoni for encouraging all at @SehwagSchool .A day to remember for everyone who was present for the rest of their lives. pic.twitter.com/iZt79RZThd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2017

Interestingly, only yesterday, another Indian legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni visited Sehwag's school. Dhoni then spent time with students, giving life-lessons.