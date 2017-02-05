close
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS

Their online banter has put their legions of fans in spin.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 00:29
New Delhi: Batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag on Saturday did the unthinkable by virtually fighting for a particular photo.

Sehwag first shared a photo of himself and Tendulkar with a caption which read, "God ji ke Darshan in Delhi".

Minutes later, the Master Blaster retweeted the post with a complaint. He wrote, "Arre @virendersehwag, thodi der ruk jata to yeh photo use karleta :-) always a joy to meet you!"

Their online banter has put their legions of fans in spin, with many sharing the tweets. One particular fan has this to say, "Master Blaster @sachin_rt and The King of Twitter @virendersehwag trolling each other. But we fans R enjoying their trolls. Keep it Up Sir!"

Regarded as one of the best opening pairs in cricket, Tendulkar and Sehwag have won many matches together for India.

Interestingly, only yesterday, another Indian legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni visited Sehwag's school. Dhoni then spent time with students, giving life-lessons.

