close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India opener Smriti Mandhana on her 21st birthday

Mandhana is often compared to Sehwag due to her fearless cricket, a brand of cricket that Sehwag was famous for.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 20:40
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India opener Smriti Mandhana on her 21st birthday

New Delhi: India women's opener Smriti Mandhana turned 21 on Tuesday and wishes poured in for her on the social media from the top Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Mithali Raj.

Sehwag took to Twitter to wish the charming batswoman and called her 'a rising star'. Sehwag also made it a point to wish her all the best for the ICC Women's World Cup semi-finals, which will be played between India and Australia on July 20.

Here are some of the tweets:

Mandhana is often compared to Sehwag due to her fearless cricket, a brand of cricket that Sehwag was famous for.

In 30 ODIs, Mandhana has scored 927 runs at an average of 31.96 and a strike rate of 76.80.

TAGS

Smriti MandhanaIndia Women CricketVirender SehwagSachin tendulkarMithali Raj

From Zee News

Niroshan Dickwella&#039;s stumping controversy leaves Twitter in splits, Graeme Cremer questions third-umpire over not-out call
cricket

Niroshan Dickwella's stumping controversy leaves Twitt...

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Trisha Chetty in WWC 2017 semi-final
cricket

WATCH: Sarah Taylor produces magical stumping to dismiss Tr...

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potatoes, teaches importance of fitness
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar urges youngsters to stop being couch potat...

WATCH: On way to unveil statue, Sourav Ganguly faces struggle over berth with fellow passenger
cricket

WATCH: On way to unveil statue, Sourav Ganguly faces strugg...

Ishant Sharma speaks about his chemistry with MS Dhoni, reveals conversation with Steve Smith in Bengaluru Test
cricket

Ishant Sharma speaks about his chemistry with MS Dhoni, rev...

Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy to lead Indian challenge at US Open
Badminton

Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy to lead Indian challenge at US Ope...

Colombo Test: Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne star in Sri Lanka&#039;s record run-chase against Zimbabwe
cricket

Colombo Test: Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne star in...

Hardik Pandya&#039;s brother Krunal sports India A jersey - see pic
cricket

Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal sports India A jersey -...

Alastair Cook picks his All-Time XI; Graham Gooch to lead, but no Indian in the list
cricket

Alastair Cook picks his All-Time XI; Graham Gooch to lead,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video