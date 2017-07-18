Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag wish explosive India opener Smriti Mandhana on her 21st birthday

New Delhi: India women's opener Smriti Mandhana turned 21 on Tuesday and wishes poured in for her on the social media from the top Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Mithali Raj.

Sehwag took to Twitter to wish the charming batswoman and called her 'a rising star'. Sehwag also made it a point to wish her all the best for the ICC Women's World Cup semi-finals, which will be played between India and Australia on July 20.

Here are some of the tweets:

Happy Birthday to a rising star @mandhana_smriti . May you continue the rise. Best wishes for the semis ! pic.twitter.com/tgH1lM4DCC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 18, 2017

Happy birthday, @mandhana_smriti! Keep smiling :) My best wishes for the semi-final! pic.twitter.com/cNEHcni39V — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 18, 2017

A very happy birthday to the new sensation of Indian women's cricket team @mandhana_smriti ! Keep shining champ, best wishes! pic.twitter.com/JmXXXtWa8h — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) July 18, 2017

Happy birthday Smriti! May you have a smashing and a successful start to this year. Have a good one @mandhana_smriti. Best wishes! pic.twitter.com/3TU4tMAGKC — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) July 18, 2017

Mandhana is often compared to Sehwag due to her fearless cricket, a brand of cricket that Sehwag was famous for.

In 30 ODIs, Mandhana has scored 927 runs at an average of 31.96 and a strike rate of 76.80.