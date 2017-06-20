close
Sad day for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar on Anil Kumble's departure

Sunil Gavaskar expressed that today is a sad day for Indian cricket as head coach Anil Kumble stepped down from his position.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 23:09
Sad day for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar on Anil Kumble&#039;s departure
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Sunil Gavaskar expressed that today is a sad day for Indian cricket as head coach Anil Kumble stepped down from his position.

Gavaskar lauded Kumble for doing a great job with the team during his one-year stint.

"I have very little knowledge about the differences between Virat and Anil. But it is a really sad day for Indian cricket," Gavaskar said.

"India have won everything since the time Anil took over. I can't see Anil doing much wrong in one year. Difference happen in any team but see at the results," he told NDTV.

"Anil must have had his reasons (of resigning). I would have thought Anil would carry on. Once the CAC expressed their confidence in him, Anil should have stuck around. Hope he will take it on the chin and comes back stronger. But it is the first time a known fighter like Anil did not stand up," said the former captain.

"I know that the CAC met Virat and had a very long session with him," Gavaskar added.

"Anil's experience as a player and as an administrator needs to be utilised. CAC should be doing more for Indian cricket than just selecting the coach."

The members of the Indian cricket team left for the Caribbean today to play a series that begins on Friday.

Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody are the front runners to replace Kumble.

Despite the apparent tension in the Kohli-Kumble relationship, the coach had a brilliant run, helping the team win all five Test series since his appointment.

Virat Kohli Anil Kumble Sunil Gavaskar India cricket

