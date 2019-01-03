Sadeera Samarawickrama replaces injured Angelo Mathews for New Zealand ODIs, T20Is

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama has been included in the national squad as a replacement for injured Angelo Mathews for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

Mathews was earlier ruled out of the limited-overs series against New Zealand after suffering a grade two strain in his left hamstring during the afternoon session on the fourth day of his side's second Test against New Zealand which the latter went on to win by huge 423 runs in Christchurch.

Samarawickrama, who made his debut for Sri Lanka in October 2017, has appeared in a total of four Tests, six ODIs, and five T20Is for the national side so far, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.

Though Samarawickrama was named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand , he did not get a chance to play during the side's 1-0 series defeat.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are slated to play three-match ODI series, beginning January 3 at Bay Oval before the two sides head into a one-off T20I on January 11 at Eden Park.