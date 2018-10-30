हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sania Mirza, Shoaib blessed with son; named Izhaan Mirza-Malik

Sania Mirza married Shoaib Malik in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony on April 12, 2010.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@MirzaSania

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who were blessed with a son on Tuesday morning, have named the little one Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

The first name means God`s gift, as the parents feel that he is truly one.

Shoaib broke the news on social media, tweeting: "Excited to announce: It`s a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled."

Cricketers Aizaz Cheema, Umar Gul, Wayne Parnell, Faisal Iqbal and Rahul Sharma are amongst those who have congratulated the couple on Twitter. 

Mirza married the cricketer in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony on April 12, 2010. The tennis star had in an interview to IANS said that she finds motherhood empowering.

"It empowers who you become and who you are," she said.

