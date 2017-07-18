close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik hang out with Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra in London - see pic

Shoaib still seems to be celebrating lifting the ICC Champions Trophy title for the first time a month back when they beat India in the final at The Oval.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 16:35
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik hang out with Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra in London - see pic
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is in London for the third Grand Slam of the year at Wimbledon, has been spending some quality time her husband Shoaib Malik . 

The 30-year-old posted several pictures on social media over the last few days in which she can be seen with the Pakistani cricketer and then with some friends including former and current cricketers Ashish Nehra, Azhar Mahmood and Zaheer Khan.

Here are some of the pictures shared by the couple who got married in 2010:

 

The joy of walking the streets of London with pig tails on ofcourse is just something else 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

 

A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) on

Her journey at the All England Club didn’t go into the latter stages as she only reached the pre-quarterfinals of women's doubles event while partnering Kirsten Flipkens and lost at the same juncture in the mixed doubles event. 

Shoaib still seems to be celebrating lifting the ICC Champions Trophy title for the first time a month back when they beat India in the final at The Oval. In the final, Pakistan thrashed India to win by 180 runs and pick up their first ever ODI final win against the arch-rivals.

In the latest rankings released on Monday, Sania is seventh in the doubles rankings.

TAGS

Sania MirzaSania Mirza Shoaib MalikZaheer KhanAshish NehraWimbledon 2017

From Zee News

On day of being appointed RBI assistant manager, Umesh Yadav&#039;s house robbed of Rs 45,000 and mobile phones
cricket

On day of being appointed RBI assistant manager, Umesh Yada...

Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid are two fantastic cricketers, their inputs will be invaluable for team: Ravi Shastri
cricket

Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid are two fantastic cricketers,...

Who is Bharat Arun? Why was Ravi Shastri so keen to appoint him as bowling coach over Zaheer Khan?
cricket

Who is Bharat Arun? Why was Ravi Shastri so keen to appoint...

BCCI appoints Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sangar Bangar to continue as assistant coach
cricket

BCCI appoints Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Sangar Bangar t...

WATCH: Pakistan women&#039;s cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves airport on motorbike as PCB doesn&#039;t arrange transport
cricket

WATCH: Pakistan women's cricketer Nashra Sandhu leaves...

16-year-old national level kabaddi player allegedly raped by man posing as stadium official
Other Sports

16-year-old national level kabaddi player allegedly raped b...

No bids received for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, says manager Craig Shakespeare
Football

No bids received for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, sa...

Umesh Yadav, spearhead of Indian pace attack, finally bags a reputed government job
cricket

Umesh Yadav, spearhead of Indian pace attack, finally bags...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had &#039;different types of drinks&#039; until 5 am to celebrate historic title with close friends
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had 'different types of...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video