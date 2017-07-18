Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik hang out with Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra in London - see pic

New Delhi: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is in London for the third Grand Slam of the year at Wimbledon, has been spending some quality time her husband Shoaib Malik .

The 30-year-old posted several pictures on social media over the last few days in which she can be seen with the Pakistani cricketer and then with some friends including former and current cricketers Ashish Nehra, Azhar Mahmood and Zaheer Khan.

Here are some of the pictures shared by the couple who got married in 2010:

The joy of walking the streets of London with pig tails on ofcourse is just something else A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

Her journey at the All England Club didn’t go into the latter stages as she only reached the pre-quarterfinals of women's doubles event while partnering Kirsten Flipkens and lost at the same juncture in the mixed doubles event.

Shoaib still seems to be celebrating lifting the ICC Champions Trophy title for the first time a month back when they beat India in the final at The Oval. In the final, Pakistan thrashed India to win by 180 runs and pick up their first ever ODI final win against the arch-rivals.

In the latest rankings released on Monday, Sania is seventh in the doubles rankings.