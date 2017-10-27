See pic: Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi come together for a noble cause

New Delhi: India's Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi have competed against each other several times but this time they have come together for a noble cause.

Afridi recently posted a very friendly message for Harbhajan on his Twitter handle to thank the veteran Indian cricketer for having extended his support to the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

The SAF is a non-profit organization which was founded three years ago in 2014. The prime aim of the NGO is to provide the basic amenities to the underprivileged in Pakistan.

The key areas where it focuses on are healthcare, education, and sports facilities. Shahid Afridi, who is the main ambassador of Polio campaigns in Pakistan, has been into philanthropy for a long time.

His foundation has already started a lot of projects in the country which includes hospitals in Kohat, a few water wells and hand pumps in the provinces of KPK and Sindh.

Harbhajan caught up with Afridi and the two players seem to have shared some good time together.

Also, the tweet from Afridi suggested that Harbhajan helped the SAF too. He mentioned that Harbhajan crossed all the physical boundaries for a peaceful and human cause to support SAF.

"Breaking all barriers,crossing all boundaries for love & peace & humanity. ThankU @harbhajan_singh for supporting @SAFoundationN #HopeNotOut," Shahid Afridi tweeted.

The Indian cricketer was quick to reply as he wrote, "Humanity first..#Hopenotout such great work they r doing for the humanity.. lovely to be part of.. more power to @SAfridiOfficial & team"

Humanity first..#Hopenotout such great work they r doing for the humanity.. lovely to be part of.. more power to @SAfridiOfficial & team pic.twitter.com/uOZ4gzAW2i — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2017

Fans from both Indian and Pakistan have joined their hands to express their love for the two cricketing heroes.

A user wrote, 'Humanity should be higher than religion', while another posted, 'Good sign for peace and love'. There is a flood of comments such as, 'love you Harbhajan and Afridi'.

This indeed is a good example how rivalry be it on the cricket pitch or between countries do not affect a great friendship.

Afridi has time and again quoted that he is good friends with most Indian cricketers – Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh always finding special mentions in his interviews.