See pic: Hardik Pandya's dinner date with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi: The Virat Kohl-led Team India won a battle of nerves against a gutsy New Zealand to win the third ODI by six runs and clinch their seventh successive bilateral series by a 2-1 margin in Kanpur on Sunday.

After the win, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul enjoyed the day off and had dinner together. Pandya on his social media accounts posted a photo with the two openers, "Dinner with the boys!"

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a 230-run stand for the second wicket.

Kohli's side became the first Indian team to win seven bilateral ODI series in a row.

Team India skipper also became the fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs, taking just 194 innings.

The 28-year-old broke AB de Villiers' record of being the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone, with the South African taking 205 innings.

The run machine Kohli also brought up his 32nd ODI ton and became the first captain to smash six tons in a calendar year.

And on Monday, Kohli returned to the top of the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen after logging career-high rating points, going past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar in the process.

The focus now shifts to the three-match T20I series and the first game will be played at Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi on Wednesday.