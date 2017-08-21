SEE PIC: Ishant Sharma trying to find seam and bounce under water

New Delhi: India pacer Ishant Sharma, who last played for the national team in March against Australia in the four-match Test series, is enjoying his free time in Maldives.

Ishant uploaded pictures of himself under water from his official Twitter account where the the lanky pacer can be seen trying a hand at snorkeling.

He posted two pictures on Twitter with the caption, "Trying to find some seam and bounce under water #maldives #snorkeling #familytime."

Ishant was recently in news that suggested that he is joining County Cricket for Warwickshire along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

However, Ishant put an end to all the rumours doing the rounds by a tweet saying that he has not joined Warwickshire or any other county. His tweet read, "Contrary to the news rounds through various sites, have not signed Warwickshire or any other county."

Ishant has warmed the bench after being out of favour since the Australia Test series in March where he claimed three wickets in three Tests.