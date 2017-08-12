SEE PIC: KL Rahul wants to follow The Great Khali's diet

New Delhi: Team India Test opener KL Rahul posted a picture on his Instagram handle with former WWE Champion The Great Khali.

Members of the Indian team have recently uploaded pics with Khali and Rahul is only the latest among them. "Can someone please help me with this man’s diet? Legend!" he said in his caption.

Can someone please help me with this man's diet? Legend! #wwesuperstars #beast #goodtimes A post shared by rahulkl (@rahulkl) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli had posted an image with Khali. "It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!"

Pacer Umesh Yadav also did the same and said, "When Strength meets Size Met the big man with an even bigger heart. Glad to have met you Great Khali."

Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya also uploaded pics with Khali.

Rohit Sharma, who could not meet the wrestler, uploaded a pic of him holding the belt that was gifted by Triple H after Rohit led Mumbai Indians to the IPL title.

India have been on a roll in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. They won the first Test by 304 runs and the second by 278.

In the third Test, India have made 329 for the loss of six wickets. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul put up an opening partnership of 188 runs.