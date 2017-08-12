close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SEE PIC: KL Rahul wants to follow The Great Khali's diet

India have been on a roll in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. They won the first Test by 304 runs and the second by 278.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 23:38
SEE PIC: KL Rahul wants to follow The Great Khali&#039;s diet
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Team India Test opener KL Rahul posted a picture on his Instagram handle with former WWE Champion The Great Khali. 

Members of the Indian team have recently uploaded pics with Khali and Rahul is only the latest among them. "Can someone please help me with this man’s diet? Legend!" he said in his caption.

 

Can someone please help me with this man's diet? Legend! #wwesuperstars #beast #goodtimes

A post shared by rahulkl (@rahulkl) on

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli had posted an image with Khali. "It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!" 

Pacer Umesh Yadav also did the same and said, "When Strength meets Size Met the big man with an even bigger heart. Glad to have met you Great Khali." 

Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya also uploaded pics with Khali. 

Rohit Sharma, who could not meet the wrestler, uploaded a pic of him holding the belt that was gifted by Triple H after Rohit led Mumbai Indians to the IPL title.

India have been on a roll in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. They won the first Test by 304 runs and the second by 278.

In the third Test, India have made 329 for the loss of six wickets. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul put up an opening partnership of 188 runs. 

TAGS

WWE Champion The Great KhaliKL Rahul KhaliIndia vs Sri Lankacricket news

From Zee News

Being defensive is not my natural game, says Shikhar Dhawan
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Being defensive is not my natural game, says Shikhar Dhawan

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants defeat Delhi Dabang 29-25, stay on top Zone A table
Pro Kabaddi League 2017cricket

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants defeat Delhi Dabang 29-25,...

PKL 2017: Rahul Chaudhari&#039;s Telugu Titans suffer 6th defeat, lose to UP Yoddhas
English Premier League 2017-18

PKL 2017: Rahul Chaudhari's Telugu Titans suffer 6th d...

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Chaminda Vaas hails Lankan spin dou of Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sadakan
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Chaminda Vaas hails Lankan spin dou of...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 2: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 2: Live Str...

Brazilian Paulinho close to 40m euro Barcelona move from Guangzhou Evergrande: Reports
Football

Brazilian Paulinho close to 40m euro Barcelona move from Gu...

Olympic Task Force recommends steps to improve sports in India
Other Sports

Olympic Task Force recommends steps to improve sports in In...

Other Sports

Bajrang Punia defeats Rahul Mann in trials, to represent In...

Nine-man champions Chelsea beaten 2-3 by Burnley at Stamford Bridge
English Premier LeagueFootball

Nine-man champions Chelsea beaten 2-3 by Burnley at Stamfor...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video