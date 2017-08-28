SEE PIC: Virat Kohli relishing 'calm after the storm' in Pallekele

New Delhi: Team India opener Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 124 to help Virat Kohli's men overcome a top-order wobble and register a series-clinching six-wicket victory in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Earlier, Team India completed a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts in the three-match Test series as well.

Clearly, Sri Lanka fans were furious over their team's performance and they disrupted the game by hurling water bottles on to the ground.

The umpires were forced to stop the match for 35 minutes.

Skipper Kohli took to Twitter and posted a selfie to declare it a calm morning 'after the storm'.

Kohli wrote, “A nice calming morning after a hell of a game last night. 'Calm after the storm.'"

A nice calming morning after a hell of a game last night. ' Calm after the storm. ' #Relaxing #RestDay pic.twitter.com/LehMGxlNhw — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 28, 2017

The Men in Blue registered their fourth consecutive ODI series victory under Kohli's captaincy.

Kohli's men have a three-day break before they meet Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI in Colombo on August 31.