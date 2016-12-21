Series win against England just the foundation laid for many more years: Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Indian Test cricket team is scaling news heights with each passing series under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. While Kohli's form in 2016 has been exceptional, he has also led from the front as a result of which the team has now won five successive series.

While the entire cricket fraternity hailed India's brilliant show against England, Kohli issued a a warning for the opponents by saying that it was just the beginning.

“But this is just the foundation that’s been laid for us to carry on for lot many years. It’s just the beginning. It’s nothing that we want to achieve, it’s not even a tiny bit of that. We understand where we want to go and hopefully the guys can keep putting this kind of effort and take the team where it belongs,” he said.

Kohli also said that he was proud to be a part of a team which had such a great run in 2016

“To be part of such a good year and such a good season, especially with the team in transition is something we can be really proud of,” Kohli added.

As a result of Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant 10-wicket haul in the fifth and final Test, India defeated England by an innings and 75 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk.

England team has left for Christmas holidays and the series will now resume from January 15 with the first ODI.