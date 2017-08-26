close
Shahid Afridi reaches out to Indian players, says would have been great to see them play in Pakistan

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 16:34
Shahid Afridi reaches out to Indian players, says would have been great to see them play in Pakistan

New Delhi: Pakistan will be taking on a World XI team for three T20 matches in September. The matches, which be hosted in Lahore, are a part of an ongoing initiative to bring cricket back to Pakistan.

This time the International Cricket Council (ICC) has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to see that fans get to see some of the best players in the world take some of the home country’s finest.

One of Pakistan’s favourite cricketing sons Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to welcome the move get cricket back to his country and in the same message, reached out to Indian players who he would have liked to see in the series.

Afridi posted, “Really pleased that PCB- ICC have joined hands to bring cricket back home to Pak. Would 've been great to see some Indian players too.”

Indian players take field with their Pakistani counterparts only during ICC tournaments. The last battle was in the T20 World Cup final earlier this year.

The following squad will be travelling to Pakistan for the T20 contests:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Samuel Badree, Darren Sammy, George Bailey, Tim Paine, Grant Elliott, Thisara Perera, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal.

