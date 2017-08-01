Shahid Afridi thanks Virat Kohli for donating bat for his foundation; India skipper replies instantly

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has donated his bat for former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's charity foundation. The grateful Afridi took to Twitter to thank Kohli for his contribution on Tuesday, and the Indian was quick to respond.

Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone pic.twitter.com/T6z7F2OYLb — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 1, 2017

You're most welcome Shahid Bhai.. Wishing you and the @SAFoundationN all the luck for the upcoming events. #HopeNotOut https://t.co/Rv1NNPJGC5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 1, 2017

Earlier, Team India had presented Kohli's ODI jersey with signatures of team members on its back to Afridi when her retired.

The jersey was auctioned on July 31 in London and fetched over Rs. 3 lakhs. The money will be donated to 'Shahid Afridi Foundation'.

Currently, the Kohli-led Team India are touring Sri Lanka, where they will be playing a full series comprising three Tests, five ODIs and a one-off T20I.

The Men in Blue are leading the Test series 1-0 by registering a 304-run win in Galle.

The second Test starts on Thursday and will be played in Colombo.