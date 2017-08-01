close
Shahid Afridi thanks Virat Kohli for donating bat for his foundation; India skipper replies instantly

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 18:18
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has donated his bat for former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's charity foundation. The grateful Afridi took to Twitter to thank Kohli for his contribution on Tuesday, and the Indian was quick to respond.

The jersey was auctioned on July 31 in London and fetched over Rs. 3 lakhs. The money will be donated to 'Shahid Afridi Foundation'.

Currently, the Kohli-led Team India are touring Sri Lanka, where they will be playing a full series comprising three Tests, five ODIs and a one-off T20I.

The Men in Blue are leading the Test series 1-0 by registering a 304-run win in Galle.

The second Test starts on Thursday and will be played in Colombo.

Shahid AfridiVirat Kohlicricket newsShahid Afridi FoundationAfridi KohliKohli Charity

