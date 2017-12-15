Shahid Afridi's first three balls in T10 result in a hat-trick, including the wicket of Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: He might have quit international cricket, but the former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is still good enough to give any team a run for its money, especially with his bowling that earned him a hat-trick off the first three balls he delivered in T10 cricket.

Playing for Pakhtoons in the inaugural T10 League that began in Sharjah on Thursday, Afridi claimed a unique hat-trick, which included the wicket of former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag who is playing the tournament for Maratha Arabians. The Pakhtoons went on to win the match by 25 runs.

After removing Rilee Rossouw, caught at long-on, Afridi trapped Dwayne Bravo and Sehwag in front to celebrate his hat-trick.

ESPNcricinfo reported that among approximately 11,000 fans in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium were many who came wearing yellow shirts with "10 Afridi" printed on the back.

Before Pakhtoons defeated the Arabians, Kerala Kings won the first match of the tournament defeating the Bengal Tigers.