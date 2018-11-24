हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan becomes fastest to reach 3000 runs; 200 wickets in Tests

The 31-year-old cricketer achieved the distinction in 54 Test matches in comparison to Botham who took 55 innings in order to accumulate 3000 runs, 200 wickets in Tests.

Shakib Al Hasan becomes fastest to reach 3000 runs; 200 wickets in Tests
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the fastest cricketer to score 3,000 runs and pick 200 wickets in Tests on Saturday against the West Indies during the 1st Test at Chittagong, overtaking none other than legendary English all-rounder Ian Botham. 

The 31-year-old cricketer achieved the distinction in 54 Test matches in comparison to Botham who took 55 innings in order to accumulate 3000 runs, 200 wickets in Tests.

Ex-New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns achieved the feat in 58 matches with English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff the next name on the list after registering the same in 69 clashes. 

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev rounds off the Top 5 list after accumulating the same tally in 73 Test matches.

Shakib also emerged as the first Bangladeshi bowler to pick 200 Test wickets with his performances setting the stage for a comprehensive 64-run win against the West Indies. 

The spinner alongside left-arm spinner Taijul Islam helped dismiss their opponents for a total of 139 runs in 35.2 overs, after handing them a total of 204 runs for victory.     

Tags:
Shakib Al HasanIan BothamKapil DevChris CairnsBangladesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close