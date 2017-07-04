Shane Warne gives bowling advice to an eight-year-old on Twitter

New Delhi: Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne imparted bowling advice to a Twitter user on Tuesday, who was querying on behalf of his eight-year old child.

The father posted a video of his son bowling in the nets and asked the 47-year-old about his opinion, to which Warne replied, "Looks good, before he delivers the ball he jumps in a bit, try & get him to go in a straight line then deliver the ball. Have fun & spin it"

Hey @ShaneWarne, my 8 year old lad wordhips you- any tips?! pic.twitter.com/iFYFvc68Jb — Leigh (@leeroy_acko1) June 28, 2017

Looks good, before he delivers the ball he jumps in a bit, try & get him to go in a straight line then deliver the ball. Have fun & spin it https://t.co/jIcWfRkaBa — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) July 4, 2017

The cricketer, who is currently in Spain spending time with his family, also tweeted, "I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in cricket, as once I didn’t think I was good enough," this is something that kept the former Australian spinner Shane Warne going in his playing days.

In his 15-years of international Test career, the leggie scalped 708 runs to become the second highest wicket-taker in the history of the longest format.

Warne, who is far ahead of India’s Anil Kumble (619), Glenn McGrath (563), only trails Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who scalped 800 wickets in 133 matches.

Warne also showed disappointment in Cricket Australia’s approach amid the on-going pay dispute which has troubled the South Africa tour and big-rivalry against England in the Ashes. In a tweet he requested the cricket governing body by saying, “Think of the fans and stop the madness.”