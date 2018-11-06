हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan becomes 6th Indian To Score 1000 Runs In T20Is

Dhawan had accumulated 980 runs while representing India in the T20 format and needed 20 runs to cross 1,000 runs before the clash. 

Shikhar Dhawan becomes 6th Indian To Score 1000 Runs In T20Is
Image Credits: Reuters

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan became the sixth Indian to reach 1000 runs in T20 Internationals on Tuesday when he scored 20 runs against the West Indies during the 2nd T20 at Lucknow.

Dhawan had accumulated 980 runs while representing India in the T20 format and needed 20 runs to cross 1,000 runs before the clash.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and fellow opener Rohit Sharma are the five Indians who have achieved this unique distinction in the past. 

Kohli is the fastest Indian and second fastest cricketer to score 1000 runs in T20 cricket, having registered the tally in 27 innings. 

The 32-year-old opener managed to score just 3 runs off 8 deliveries during the 1st T20 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata falling short by twenty runs.

However, India managed to chase down a target of 110 runs within the allotted 20 overs on a tricky pitch, following an unbeaten 31 by wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Kartik.

Kartik enjoyed some valuable support from debutant Krunal Pandya who scored 21 runs off 9 balls during the crucial closing stages of the game.

Dhawan has been in excellent form for India recently, making his presence felt during the Asia Cup where he emerged as the highest run-getter with 342 runs. 

Tags:
India vs West IndiesRohit SharmaMahendra Singh DhoniYuvraj SinghVirat Kohli

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close